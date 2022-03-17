Samantha Rocks Another Sexy Plunging Outfit After Slamming Trolls Over Her Cleavage Dress; See Pics

Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes the internet by storm every time she posts a picture from her photoshoot. Samantha, who is a fitness enthusiast, looks gorgeous in almost every outfit that she dons. And her most recent outfit was no exception.

The actress looked dressed to impress in an all-white co-ord set which hugged her slender figure in all of the right places. Samantha tied her hair in a high ponytail and looked glamorous in silver earrings. She was styled by Preetham Jukalker.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stole the limelight with her sizzling appearance at the Critics Choice Awards. However, the actress got trolled for showing off her cleavage in a bottle green gown. Following this, Samantha took to her social media handles to slam the trolls. The ‘Rangasthalam’ actress wrote, “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on.”

She continued, “Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we’re in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgment inward and training it on one’s own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good… lets gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person.”

Samantha has a lot of projects in the pipeline. Apart from Shakuntalam and Yashoda, she is making her Hollywood debut with Downton Abbey director Philip John’s Arrangements of Love.

