Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to Get Back Together After Divorce? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 and separated last year (2021) on bitter terms. While Samantha has indirectly referred to the bitter terms they parted on in a few interviews, Naga Chaitanya has remained tight-lipped about their separation. In fact, on Koffee With Karan, Samantha even said that the hard feelings between them were so intense that if one were to put them in a room together, they needed to hide sharp objects from them. However, according to the latest buzz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya may have taken a step forward to bury the hatchet.

Two weeks ago, Samantha made headlines when she revealed that she was diagnosed with myositis. Fans, as well as industry colleagues, reached out to her to boost her spirits following the diagnosis. As per reports, Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, was also planning to meet the Yashoda actress after she revealed suffering from the rare condition, but that could not happen. So, instead, Naga Chaitanya reportedly called up his ex-wife to inquire about her health, in probably their first conversation after their much-talked-about separation.

This gesture seems to have softened up Samantha. She has reportedly decided to bury all hard feelings and reconnect with her estranged husband. Whether they will take another chance with their marriage or just remain friends remains unknown. However, these are mere reports as neither Naga Chaitanya nor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially spoken about it yet.

Meanwhile, last week, it was also reported that the former couple would act in a film together, showing strong professionalism. For those unaware, they had fallen in love while working together on the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave.

