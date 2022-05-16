CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi First Look Out, Film to Release on December 23
1-MIN READ

First Poster of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kushi (Photo: Instagram)

Dropping the poster, Samantha also announced that the film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Entertainment Bureau

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to share the screen for a romantic drama titled ‘Kushi’. On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped the first poster of the film. In the poster, Samantha can be seen sitting in a pink saree as she turns around and looks at Vijay Deverakonda. He, on the other hand, can be seen flaunting a cigarette in his mouth. It should also be noted that the end of Samantha’s saree is tied up with Vijay’s clothes. While Samatha looks prettiest in the poster, Vijay’s swag is surely unbeatable. What further adds beauty to the poster is the snow-capped mountains in the background. Dropping the poster, Samantha also announced that the film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

“This Christmas- NewYears ❤️ An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!" she wrote.

Vijay Deverakonda also shared the motion poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, “An Epic Romantic comedy in the making 🙂 This one is for all of you and your families."

The poster has left Samantha and Vijay’s fans super excited for the film. The comments section of their post is flooded with red heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Sammy u both looking great together", another social media user commented, “Woww can’t wait".

Kushi was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Kashmir. After Kashmir, Samantha and Vijay will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the forthcoming schedules of the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

first published:May 16, 2022, 10:11 IST