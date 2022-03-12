Samantha Ruth Prabhu Asks People Not to Judge Women Based on 'Hemlines and Necklines'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to be fierce and straightforward when it comes to voicing her opinions. The actress handles her trolls gracefully and always knows how to answer back. She also keeps sharing motivational posts about women’s empowerment and encourages her fans and followers. Recently, The Family Man 2 actress took to her Instagram Story section to share a long note on how people should stop judging women for what they wear. On Thursday night, she was sighted at the film Critics’ Choice Award show. For the event, she wore a deep-neck long gown with a floral design on it.

Sharing photos in that outfit, she wrote, “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on." She also wrote that people should stop judging women for their hemlines and necklines.

This is not the first time the actress has schooled trolls. After her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, several people had accused her of having an affair among other things. She faced a whole lot of social media hate after she announced the separation.

Talking to ELLE Magazine back then, Samantha had opened up about the online trolling that often comes her way. “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance," she said. “I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards fans. On the work front, she has several projects lineup. Last night, she was clicked with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The actors have been paired together for the first time for Citadel. Apart from that, she completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

