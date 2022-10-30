Samantha Gets Support From This Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya's Family Member After Myositis Diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu received support from several stars in the industry, including a member of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s family, after revealing she has been diagnosed with Myositis — an autoimmune condition. The actress on Saturday broke her silence on her health condition with a long note on Instagram.

She shared a picture showing that she is still undergoing treatment and confessed that “struggling” with “accepting this vulnerability.” Following her post, several stars rushed to show Samantha their love and support. One of them was Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna’s son and Naga Chaitanya’s half-brother.

Akhil, who is also Samantha’s former brother-in-law, took to the comments section to encourage Samantha and show his support. “All the love and strength to you dear Sam,” the actor wrote.

Samantha also received love and support from stars like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, director Nandini Reddy, Varun Dhawan, and more.

In the post shared on Instagram, Samantha said, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you… THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

