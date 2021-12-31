Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bags Fourth Spot Among Most Popular OTT Actors

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her digital debut with The Family Man 2 this year, has claimed the fourth spot in the list of the top ten most popular Over The Top (OTT) actors in India. The list has been prepared after a recent survey conducted by a Mumbai-based media consulting firm Ormax Media. Samantha starred as an antagonist Raji, a Sri Lankan Terrorist in Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Family Man 2. She was appreciated by critics and her fans for her performance in action sequences and acting.

Ormax Media is a media consulting firm that deals in films, TV, OTT, news, music and sports programmes. It released the top ten lists of most popular OTT actors in India on December 28. Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee has topped the list.

According to the list based on a survey conducted between September-November 2021, Manoj Bajpayee is followed by Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in third place. Samantha Ruth Prabhu claimed the fourth spot. Radhika Apte, Kay Kay Menon, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Jithendra Kumar and Tamannah Bhatia are also included in the list of top ten OTT actors.

Earlier, Samantha won the Best Actress Award at the second edition of Filmfare OTT Awards for The Family Man 2. She penned a heartfelt note for the makers of the series and her co-star Manoj Bajpayee. She was highly praised by viewers and critics for her role in the spy thriller.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal. Meanwhile, she has completed the first schedule of the upcoming bilingual movie Yashoda. Currently, she is waiting for the release of the mythological drama Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar.

