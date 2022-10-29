Samantha Battling Myositis: Kiara Advani, Raashii Khanna, Others Wish Yashoda Star 'Speedy Recovery'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in her latest post on Instagram, revealed that she has been battling with Myositis, an autoimmune condition. She posted a photo of herself undergoing treatment and wrote “struggling” with “accepting this vulnerability.”

Minutes after the actress shared her medical condition, several celebs dropped messages on her post, wishing her a speedy recovery. Actress Shriya Saran wrote, “Love and light to you. You are amazing always.” Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who worked with Samantha on The Family Man 2, commented, “Welcome back, Sam.” Kiara Advani dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Praying for your good health, Sam.” Actress Raashii Khanna’s comment read, “Take care, Sam.” Designer Kresha Bajaj wrote, “Yesss- that’s the spirit.”

Producer-designer Sushmita Konidela dropped a comment that read, “All our best energies to you. Lots of love…and you killed it in Yashoda.” Director Nandini Reddy wrote, “‘But still, like air, I will rise’… Samantha Ruth Prabhu.” Actress-producer Divya Spandana dropped red heart icons while actor Gajraj Rao commented, “Get well soon.”

Posting a picture from the hospital, Samantha wrote, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you… THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Yashoda, which will release on November 11 this year.

