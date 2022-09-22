Samantha Beats Alia To Be Most Popular Female Actress, Vijay and Prabhas Lead Top Male Actors List

Ever since she featured in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise with the song Oo Antava, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become everyone’s favourite. The actress later made her debut on the Koffee couch and now has several films in her pipeline. Whether it is Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda or collaboration with Taapsee Pannu for a Bollywood film, Samantha is surely on a success spree. However, do you know that Samantha is now also the most popular female actress in the country?

Yes, you read it right. Recently, Ormax Media released a list of ‘Most Popular Female Stars’ (All India) and Oo Antava girl Samantha is dominating the top spot on it. She has surpassed all including Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde among othets to become everyone’s favourite.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (Aug 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/8TW95nNnjN — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) September 20, 2022

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ruling the top spot on the list, Alia Bhatt follows her in the second position. The third, fourth and fifth spots on the most popular female stars list are dominated by Jawan actress Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal and Deepika Padukone respectively. While Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is the sixth most popular actress, Keerthy Suresh and Katrina Kaif follow her. Pooja Hegde and Anushka Shetty are also in the race.

If Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most popular female star, Vijay is the most popular male star in the country. He is followed by Prabhas and RRR star Jr NTR. The fourth and fifth spots on the list are dominated by Pushpa fame actor Allu Arjun and KGF star Yash.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Aug 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/LxkrUwE85g — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) September 20, 2022

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor on the list who is ruling the sixth spot. Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Surya and Ajith Kumar are also in the race.

Which one of these is your favourite actor/actress?

