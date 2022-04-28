Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: How The Actress Has Stayed Graceful and Resilient in the Eye of a Storm

When your personal life is part of public fodder, it is very difficult to carry on with your life with quiet dignity. Especially if you are a woman working in showbiz, where every detail of your ongoing divorce is hitting headlines every day. But actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has set an example of how one can deal with a storm in one’s personal life despite being in the public eye at all times. She did not take a social media hiatus, or stop making public appearances. Rather, she went on to take on more work, making news with her new projects, too.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most popular celebrity couples from down South, announced their separation on social media last year. The couple put up simultaneous posts on Instagram, as a signal that it is a mutual decision, and requested for privacy. It came as a shocker to their legion of fans who have been ardent followers of ChaySam, but the couple’s quiet announcement and saying nothing more proved that they were not engaging in any further clarification of their decision.

Chaitanya and Samantha are part of showbiz royalty - Chaitanya is the son of another Telugu superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Even without the film family connection, the couple has enjoyed a massive fandom in south cinema, which was heartbroken to see them separate.

It is especially difficult for the woman in the relationship to maintain a dignified silence in the face of trolling and criticism. Reports have said that Samantha had declined an alimony of Rs 200 crore that was offered by Chaitanya and the Akkineni family. There were different theories around the split. One rumour suggested that Chaitanya’s family was not too happy about Samantha taking up bold roles, while another report said Samantha is allegedly in a relationship with a designer. Another report claimed the couple argued over the issue of having children.

The actress has tried to go on with her life as usual after the separation announcement, posting selfies with her dogs and work commitments on social media. She delivered one of the biggest hit songs of 2021 - Oo Antava - with Allu Arjun in the Pushpa: The Rise. She also has a number of films lined up, including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which released on her birthday, today.

Samantha has not only quietly gone about her life despite the social media storm, she had also been sending out indirect messages on Instagram. She once shared a quote written by author Farida, which read, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals (sic)."

Recently, she posted a tweet that said, “Don’t ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, MY KINDNESS for weakness." Resharing her own tweet, Samantha wrote, “Kindness can have an expiry date."

Don't ever mistakeMY SILENCEfor ignorance,MY CALMNESSfor acceptance,MyKINDNESSfor weakness.— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 22, 2022

In another post, she borrowed a quote from spiritual leader Sadhguru and wrote, “You are just a speck of dust in the universe. If you understand the context of your existence, you will naturally become silent.”

The actress has also been sharing videos from her workout sessions, showing that she is both physically and mentally strong to take on any challenge that life throws at her.

The Super Deluxe actress hasn’t said one word vilifying Chaitanya or his family. She hasn’t offered any clarification about the rumours surrounding her. She has also not entertained the pressure from fans who do not want ChaySam to split. What happened between the two of them is solely their personal matter and that’s the message they have been sending out so far.

It’s an indication that her life choices, much like many of her roles onscreen, come from a space of self-assurance and security, which is not easily shaken by naysayers. It’s an example in dignified handling of a personal crisis as a public figure, expressing the freedom to choose who she wants to spend her life with or without, irrespective of her celebrity status. On her Here’s wishing more strength to Samantha and women like her who do not let the trappings of their profession or public perception come in the way of their decisions in life.

