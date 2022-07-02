Samantha Blames Karan Johar for 'Unhappy Marriages' After Divorce from Naga Chaitanya; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Koffee With Karan 7. The actress will not only make her debut on the iconic couch but this will also mark her rare national appearance after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. While fans are hoping she would opened up about the divorce, the Koffee With Karan 7 trailer has revealed that she will be seen talking about ‘unhappy marriages’.

The Family Man 2 star will be joined by Akshay Kumar in the episode. In the recently released Koffee With Karan 7 trailer, Samantha was seen poking fun at Karan Johar and playfully blaming him for ‘unhappy marriages.’ “You’re the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF,” she tells Karan. The host is evidently embarrassed by the statement.

Samantha is yet to publicly talk about Chaitanya and their failed marriage. But it seems like it’s all going to change soon. For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya parted ways last October. They had issued a joint statement regarding their separation. Samantha deleted all pictures of Chaitanya on her Instagram profile and even unfollowed him on the platform. Chaitanya is currently rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan 7 promises an interesting ride. Speaking about KWK 7, Karan said in a press statement, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candor for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull. If you want to catch the conversations before they become the next day’s headlines, Disney+ Hotstar is your go-to destination every Thursday.”

Besides Samantha and Akshay, the new season features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

