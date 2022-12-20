Samantha's Team Denies Her Walking Out of Bollywood Films, Says 'Will Be Back After a Break'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis earlier this year. Earlier today, it was reported that the actress is planning to take a long break from acting till she recovers completely. Now, clarifying the same, her team has shared that due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, the actress might be able to resume shooting for her Bollywood projects only by May 2023. Even though she will shoot for her upcoming romantic drama, Kushi in January, she will only resume other Hindi films either in April or May.

“Samantha is taking rest at present. She is going to participate in the shooting of the Kushi post-Sankranthi in January. After that, she will continue with her Bollywood project. We had given dates for the Hindi movie from January. But due to unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of the films may be delayed by about six months. So now she will only be able to participate in the shooting of her Hindi film from April or May. According to the earlier plans, the shoot for Samantha’s Bollywood film will start in January, and the dates were also allocated accordingly,” Samantha’s spokesperson told Indian Express.

The spokesperson further denied reports claiming that Samantha has ‘backed out’ of her Bollywood projects and added, “It’s not a good thing to make someone wait for a long time since moviemaking involves so much effort. So we have been giving the clarity (to the makers) from the beginning to proceed according to the planned schedules if it is not possible to wait. Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially. So far there is no truth in the news reports about her departure from her upcoming projects.”

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. She will next be seen in Shaakuntalam along with Dev Mohan. Besides this, she also has Kushi in her pipeline which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. As far as her Bollywood projects are concerned, in July this year, Taapsee Pannu confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that Samantha will headline a movie that will be produced by her.

