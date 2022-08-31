Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Social Media Hiatus with New Poster of Upcoming Film Yashoda

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress, who also made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show ‘The Family Man’, has also managed to woo the audience with her cameo song in Pushpa: The Rise – Oo Antava. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. Now, the actress is all set to feature in an upcoming film Yashoda and has announced the launch date of its teaser.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the talented actress took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of the film along with the tentative date of the teaser launch. Samantha looks menacing amid a crowd of commuters in the poster.

She wrote in her caption, “The indomitable will !! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM (sic).” Several celebs and fans are quite intrigued with the new poster as they can’t wait for the film to drop. Nandini Reddy wrote, “This one will pack a punch”. Ruhani Sharma commented, “Fabbb”. Meanwhile, one of her fans said, “After one month gap, Sam is back”, another one wrote, “Shining out in the crowd and how”. Someone also commented, “Samantha is love”.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Directed by duo Hari–Harish, Yashoda is touted to be a science-fiction thriller film which would also feature Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others. The makers had earlier confirmed that the film will be based on a true crime incident.

While interacting with a media portal, the filmmaker duo had shared, “The backdrop of the story is about a crime which is happening without the knowledge of anyone in the society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes is the plot.”

The film was initially slated to release on August 12 but now has been postponed. The new release date of Yashoda will be announced soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here