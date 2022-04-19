Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi 'Amazing Co-Stars'

Just a few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the first look of her upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. While the poster of the film already raised excitement among fans, the 34-year-old actress has now shared her experience of working with Sethupathi.

Samantha recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. During the interactive session with her fans, the actress shared her experience of working with Sethupathi who has predominantly worked in Tamil cinema. In the video Samantha posted on her Instagram stories, the actress shared how Sethupathi and Nayanthara were ‘amazing co-stars’. She further mentioned that the most fun part about her upcoming film has been working with these co-stars.

Samantha also added that shooting for the movie was fun also because romantic comedy is her favourite genre. “I am really glad I am doing something like this after a while and it’s really fun and I can’t wait for all of you to watch the film,” Samantha said.

Sharing her thoughts on her friendship with co-actress Nayanthara, Samantha shared a clip on Instagram Stories where the two actresses were embracing each other inside a cinema hall. The text accompanying the video clip read, “She’s phenomenal. Can’t wait for you to see her in KRK, her best work yet.”

Thank you for your kind words mam @Samanthaprabhu2 😇 Its been a great pleasure working with you and we just can’t wait to witness people’s applause for Khatija ❤️#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal releasing Worldwide on April 28. @VigneshShivN #DippamDappam #KRKfromApril28 pic.twitter.com/GST25V4Mqw — Rowdy Pictures (@Rowdy_Pictures) April 18, 2022

Another fan asked Samantha to share how she feels about Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’s director to which she responded with a text on the Instagram Story. “Vignesh Shivan has made a wonderful film. Put his heart and soul into this film. And I pray that this film is a big success for him,” Samantha’s response read.

For the unversed, Samantha’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be released in theatres on April 28. The romantic comedy stars Nayanthara and Samantha together in a film for the first time. The music composition of the movie is done by Anirudh Ravichander.

