Samantha Ruth Prabhu Changes Name on Social Media After Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Days after announcing her seperation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni has changed her name on her social media handles. Earlier, it with just the initial of her name, ‘S’, however, The Family Man 2 actress has now changed it back to ‘Samantha.’ Interestingly, the divorce rumours started when Samantha had previously changed her name on social media to just her initial.

On Saturday, the actors released a joint statement that read, “To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement continued.

The couple’s separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she refused to address it. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well," she had said.

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. Rumours about their separation have been around for a while. A few weeks back, Samantha Akkineni had snapped at a reporter for asking her to comment on rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya as she was leaving the Tirumala temple. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?" she said. Videos of the exchange had gone viral online.

