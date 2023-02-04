Naga Chaitanya’s actor-brother Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared the teaser of his upcoming movie, Agent. Flaunting his ‘wild’ avatar in the clip, Akhil announced that the film will be released in theatres on April 28 this year. However, soon after the teaser was released, guessed who cheered for Akhil? His former sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “Beast mode on 🔥," Samantha commented on Akhil’s post.

This comes over a year after Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The two had parted ways in October 2021 i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they had also issued a joint statement seeking privacy from everyone. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement read.

Later, several media reports claimed that Samantha had asked for a whopping Rs 200 crore as alimony from Naga Chaitanya. However, the actress refused the claims during her Koffee With Karan debut.

In September 2022, Naga and Akhil’s father Nagarjuna also spoke about his son’s divorce from Samantha and told Pinkvilla, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate.” The Telugu superstar further added, “It’s gone. It’s out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life.”

