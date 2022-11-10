Samantha Ruth Prabhu Crosses 'Fingers,' 'Toes' for Yashoda Release; Film Earns Rs 55 Crore Already

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her highly ambitious movie Yashoda, in which the Telugu actress plays a surrogate mother who unravels the secrets of the corrupt medical world.

The actress is “extremely nervous” ahead of the film’s release on November 11. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a goofy photo of herself and wrote: “Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed.”

Fans and the film fraternity were left shocked recently when Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her struggle with a rare disease called myositis. But that hasn’t made her take it slow in her career. Samantha has been busy with back-to-back films. Yashoda will see her in an action avatar. Well, this isn’t the first time that Samantha will be doing hardcore action in her movie. Her portrayal of Raji, a resolute and powerful Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter out on a suicide mission, in the second season of the acclaimed web series The Family Man, won her immense accolades and appreciation. And with Yashoda, Samantha is collaborating with action director Yannick Ben for the second time after The Family Man.

Interestingly, Yashoda has earned around Rs 55 crore even before its release, according to film trade expert Ramesh Bala. This is said to be the highest pre-release business for a Samantha film that is headlined by a woman.

Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that Yashoda has done pre-release business over Rs 55 crore. As per his tweet, the digital rights of the film have been sold for Rs 24 crore. While Satellite rights were sold for Rs 13 crore, while Hindi dubbing rights and overseas distribution rights were sold for Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, respectively. The theatrical distribution rights of the film within India have been sold for Rs 12 crore.

Elated to have pushed the envelope by performing some high-voltage stunts in the movie, Samantha earlier said, “The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for myself.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here