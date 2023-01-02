CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Samantha, Dev Mohan Hold Each Other Close in Shaakuntalam New Poster; Film to Release on Feb 17
1-MIN READ

Samantha, Dev Mohan Hold Each Other Close in Shaakuntalam New Poster; Film to Release on Feb 17

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 11:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan in new Shaakuntalam poster.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan hold each other close in the new poster of their mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The film will be released in theatres on Feb 17.

A day after piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping hints about an exciting announcement related to the much-anticipated films of 2023 - Shaakuntalam, the makers have finally dropped an intriguing poster of the film featuring the lead actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan. Gunaa Teamworks took to their official Instagram handle to drop he poster, along with the film’s release date - February 17.

In the poster, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan are seen holding each other close. Samantha and Dev are seen dressed in traditional attire. Samantha looks gorgeous in white ensemble with

“Witness the Epic Love Story #Shaakuntalam in theatres near you from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D ," read the caption to the post.

Take a look:

On Sunday, the makers of Shaakuntalam dropped an announcement post as they hinted about the poster to be released today. They wrote, “Starting this new year with an exciting announcement #Shaakuntalam update tomorrow at 11 AM ✨."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological film Shaakuntalam is one of the most anticipated in Tollywood. Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, the film is Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar.

