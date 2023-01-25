CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Pathaan#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan’s Romantic Number ‘Rushivanamlona’ From Shaakuntalam Out, Watch
1-MIN READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan’s Romantic Number ‘Rushivanamlona’ From Shaakuntalam Out, Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 20:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha will soon be seen sharing screen space with Dev Mohan.

Samantha will soon be seen sharing screen space with Dev Mohan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Shaakuntalam's second track titled 'Rushivanamlona' has been released.

Ever since the announcement of Shaakuntalam, fans have been excited to watch their favourite stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan share the screen space together. After the trailer launch, the makers have now released the much-awaited love anthem from the film. Samantha recently announced the same on social media by sharing a still from the film.

The romantic number is the second track from the film and has been sung by Sid Sriram & Chinmayi. The music has been given by Mani Sharma. The lyrics have been penned by Shreemani. Helmed by Gunasekhar and presented by Dil Raju, the massively mounted film Shaakuntalam is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’.

Fans have been showering the song with lots of love and praises in the comments section.

The story revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, which will be portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. It marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional. The film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.

Earlier, the actress had taken to social media and shared, “The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running and even crying. And grace is sooo not my thing 😂 had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha (her pet dog) along. Clearly so not her thing either. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter”.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha will also be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. Helmed by Raj and DK, the spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
first published:January 25, 2023, 20:00 IST
last updated:January 25, 2023, 20:00 IST
Read More