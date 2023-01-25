Ever since the announcement of Shaakuntalam, fans have been excited to watch their favourite stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan share the screen space together. After the trailer launch, the makers have now released the much-awaited love anthem from the film. Samantha recently announced the same on social media by sharing a still from the film.

The romantic number is the second track from the film and has been sung by Sid Sriram & Chinmayi. The music has been given by Mani Sharma. The lyrics have been penned by Shreemani. Helmed by Gunasekhar and presented by Dil Raju, the massively mounted film Shaakuntalam is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’.

Fans have been showering the song with lots of love and praises in the comments section.

The story revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, which will be portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. It marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional. The film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.

Earlier, the actress had taken to social media and shared, “The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running and even crying. And grace is sooo not my thing 😂 had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha (her pet dog) along. Clearly so not her thing either. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter”.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha will also be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. Helmed by Raj and DK, the spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name.

