Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Cryptic Post: 'Don't Ever Mistake My Silence For Ignorance'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left fans worried and shocked. On Friday, the actress took to social media and shared a cryptic post wherein she talked about how her silence or kindness should not be considered as her ignorance or weakness. “Don’t ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, My KINDNESS for weakness,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted.

Several fans reacted to her tweet asking if everything is okay. Concerned netizens also asked if she is angry and requested her to take care of herself.

Don't ever mistake

MY SILENCE

for ignorance,

MY CALMNESS

for acceptance,

My

KINDNESS

for weakness. — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 22, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been making headlines ever since they announced their separation in October last year i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, the actors issued a statement and requested privacy by fans. “To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” the statement read.

Later, several reports ruled social media. While some claimed how Samatha refused to take the alimony amount of Rs 200 crore from Naga Chaitnya, others mentioned that the actress also returned her wedding saree to Naga Chaitanya.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise where she featured in the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. She has several movies in her pipeline including Shakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Apart from this, Samatha will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s next project.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.