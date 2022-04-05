Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Cues for Bold Yet Minimal Look in New Photoshoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is creating a buzz on social media with her stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actor was recently featured on the cover of a popular magazine and looks like Samantha is dropping the perfect cues for the summer season. If you want to carry a summery look with an oomph factor, take tips from the actor.

On Monday, April 4, she shared a stunning snap of herself and we bet you it will be difficult to look away. The attention-grabbing photo showcased Samantha wearing a fancy loose yellow shirt, along with a tropical mini skirt. While she let the front buttons of the yellow shirt open, Samantha paired a sea blue bralette inside. She opted for yellow eye shadow to add the oomph factor to the look. With messy hair and vibrant make-up, Samantha looked ravishing hot as she posed for the lenses.

Take a look:

Fans did not compromise from showering love on the picture as it has amassed over 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments. Instagram users are not tired of praising the actor for her bold and stunning avatar. “Gorgeous girl”, “stunner”, “awww”, “beautiful” were some of the compliments that people made in the comment section, while the majority of them resorted to heart and fire emoticons.

Previously for the magazine cover, Samantha wore a beach-inspired strapless bralette and paired it with a matching skirt. The snap grabbed a lot of attention as the thigh-high slit skirt showed glimpses of her toned leg.

With a small pendant hanging around her neck, Samantha had left her tresses open with a few hair strands on her face. The actor looked surreal and breathtaking.

