Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Excited' for Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal, Compliments the Mom-to-Be's Glow

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in October last year, is expecting her first child with the businessman. She is also the brand ambassador of a pregnancy test kit brand and took to Instagram to share the ad video with the caption, “I am so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn’t be happier." Reacting to the video, her industry colleague, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Awww cutie ♥️♥️♥️♥️ look at you glowing .. lots of love dear Kaj.. so so excited for you 💕"

Take a look at the post:

The actress exchanged vows with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a close-knit ceremony. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was only attended by family members and close friends.

Last week, she shared a photo of herself, from her Goa vacation, in which she can be seen clicking a picture of Gautam at what appears to be Malvan Beach. Kajal’s face isn’t visible in the image but only her shadow can be seen in it. Gautam looks busy enjoying the mesmerising beauty of the blue sea and the sky with his back towards the camera. Sharing the pic, Kajal picked the best caption possible for it. She wrote: “Behind every successful man is his….Gorgeous (ahem) wife, taking pictures”

On the work front, Kajal has many movies in the pipeline, including “Indian 2" starring Kamal Haasan and Queen remake “Paris Paris". These two films have already been delayed for more than two years due to the pandemic. Currently, Kajal is busy working on Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Hey Sinamika, and Venkat Prabhu’s web series, and a few other projects.

