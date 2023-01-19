CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Movies » Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In a White Suit; Pics
1-MIN READ

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In a White Suit; Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 19:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Shaakuntalam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Even though the reason for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's visit to Mumbai is not known, it is speculated that it could be related to Citadel India.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved actresses and there is no doubt about it. She is an absolute fashionista and is often hailed for her sartorial choices. On Thursday, Samantha was snapped in Mumbai when she left everyone completely stunned with her all-white attire. She sported a white pant-suit and layered it with a blazer of the same colour. The actress also wore black goggles to step up her fashion game and looked gorgeous as ever.

In the pictures that surfaced online, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen walking toward her car as she posed for the paparazzi. Do not forget to miss her million-dollar smile!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu snapped in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her all-white look as she gets papped. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Even though the reason for Samantha’s visit to Mumbai is not known, it is speculated that it could be related to Citadel India. Samantha will be the lead in the Indian version of the international series along with Varun Dhawan.

Earlier this month too, Samantha was snapped at the Mumbai airport when a paparazzo got too close to her. However, Samantha took a step back, maintaining a smile on her face. Her bodyguard also quickly came into action and ensured that either Samantha or the cameraman do not get hurt during the photo op. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam. The film portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata. It will be released on February 17 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
  2. Samantha Prabhu
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
first published:January 19, 2023, 19:58 IST
last updated:January 19, 2023, 19:58 IST
Read More