Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fangirls Over Alia Bhatt After Watching Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer, See Her Reaction

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her reaction to the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Bollywood film stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles while Ajay Devgn appears in an extended cameo.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer was released on Friday and fans haven’t stopped praising it. Several fan comments on the trailer showered Alia with love and said they were excited about the film. Samantha too jumped on the bandwagon and showered Alia with praises. The Family Man 2 star shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Badass and how (fire emojis). Alia, You are incredible."

Samantha wasn’t the only one who was spellbound by Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer. Several other stars from the industry including Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma also shared the trailer and praised Alia. Deepika shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and wished Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia ‘good luck.’ Anushka wrote, “What a firecracker of a trailer and actor Alia Bhatt." Janhvi wrote, “Please I can’t keep calm, this is beyond insane!!! I can’t wait!! Alia, you are a force of nature."

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “This is bloody brilliant." Anil Kapoor said, “Goosebumps and chills! Alia jumps off the screen, grabs you by your collar and compels you to take notice of how badass she is as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Can’t wait for this epic treat! Bhansali! Bhansali! Bhansali! Such an epic period piece!"

Neetu Kapoor was also impressed with the trailer. She wrote, “Ufffff outstanding." Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was seen praising the trailer while interacting with the paparazzi and also recreated Alia Bhatt’s pose from the movie.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, which has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular role. The trailer gives a glimpse of her initial years as a prostitute in Kamathipura, her rise as an influential personality in the area and her rivalries.

The film is set to release on February 25.

