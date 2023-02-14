Samantha Reviews Farzi, Calls Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi Series 'Entertaining And Yet...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given Farzi a glorious review. The series, which is helmed by Raj & DK ((Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), was released on the OTT platform last week and it stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna. It seems like Samantha binged the show. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared the poster of the series and praised it.

“Entertaining and so much fun… and yet… such complex characters and relationship. Such an international feel to the show. Absolutely loved every single performance… everyone in this cast was so good!" her review read.

Farzi not only stars Samantha’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Vijay Sethupathi but it has also been helmed by Raj & DK. She has collaborated with them on The Family 2 and is also starring in their upcoming series Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

Samantha began the shoot for the series earlier this month. Sharing the news, Raj & DK said on social media, “Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome @samantharuthprabhuoffl to the world of Citadel! Now filming 🎬." Fans are excited to see what they have in store! For the unversed, Citadel starring Samantha and Varun is the Indian chapter of Russo Brothers’ Citadel universe. The international series stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

Meanwhile, Farzi has been getting positive reviews. News18’s review of the series reads: “While Farzi might not be as great as The Family Man, it serves as an entertaining binge-worthy series to watch over the weekend. Don’t burden it with The Family Man’s baggage and you’ll enjoy it."

Shahid and Vijay Sethupathi’s performances were also applauded. “Vijay Sethupathi is effortless in the series. He not only makes his OTT debut with the series but also his Hindi cinema debut. (The reviewer) absolutely love Raj and DK for retaining Vijay’s voice for the role and even showing his struggle with the language in a humourous style."

