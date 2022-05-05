Samantha Ruth Prabhu Finds Herself Trapped in An Unknown Place in Yashoda's First Glimpse, Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday morning unveiled the first glimpse of her upcoming film Yashoda. The film is directed by debutant director duo Hari – Harish under Sridevi Movies and will reportedly see The Family Man 2 actress perform some high octane stunts. The short teaser of the film gave a glimpse of a very thrilling and intriguing plot. It opens with the actress opening her eyes and finding herself in a room. She moves towards the window and sees a pigeon outside. We see her reaching out for the bird and the camera pans out to show that the room she is in is inside what looks like a maze.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film 🙏."

Watch it here:

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Yashoda will have Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important role as well. The makers of ‘Yashoda’ aim to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Kannada simultaneously. A couple of months back, it was reported that the actress had apparently moved out of her house temporarily to live on the sets of Yashoda. As reported by the close sources at that time, Samantha was astonished to see the five star-hotel lookalike sets, which were erected for Yashoda.

Apart from Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several projects in her kitty. Recently, her film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal opened to great response and her character was loved by many. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Next, she has Citadel with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. The actress also finished shooting for her upcoming film Shakuntalam. she also has Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John in the pipeline. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari.

