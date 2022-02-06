Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Her New Hairdo as She Steps Out for Weekend Lunch With Close Friends

A couple of days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked outside a salon in Mumbai. The actress has now happily flaunted her new hairdo in her latest social media post. She took to her Instagram Story handle to give a glimpse of her weekend lunch with her close friends. The south superstar was seen wearing a brown tank top. She was accompanied by her friend Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and costume designer Neeraja Kona. Take a look at her gorgeous hairstyle:

Neeraja also shared several photos from their day out.

Earlier in the week, when Samantha had visited Mumbai, the quote written on her t-shirt caught everyone’s eyes. Samantha was wearing a casual white ripped tee which she paired with black bottoms. She was clicked outside a salon in Bandra.

The message written on her t-shirt was, “F**k you you f**king f**k." Netizens were impressed by how fearlessly she donned the t-shirt with these lines written on them.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently receiving praises from all corners for her sizzling dance performance in the song Oo Antava which was a part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. Several celebrities have made videos on the now-viral song. Oo Antava marked Samantha’s first item number.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has a bunch of movies in the pipeline. These include Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also has director duo Hari and Harish’s Yashoda in the making. Samantha will also begin work on her international debut film, Arrangements of Love.

