Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Emotional After Receiving This Gift From Rahul Ravindran

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her diagnosis of the condition myositis. Since then, she has received the full support of her fans, as well as industry colleagues. Despite her condition, she remained undeterred. She continued her martial arts training regime for her upcoming series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan, as well as attended all promotional activities of her recently-released Yashoda. Samantha’s courage and her ability to battle all odds have recently been praised by actor-director Rahul Ravichandran, who has worked with her in the film Kaveri.

Rahul gifted Samantha a plaque, which has the following inscribed in it: ‘Sammy, Woman of Steel’. The message on the plaque complemented Samantha for her bravery and fortitude, describing her as someone who can get over the obstacles that life throws at her. She has been left overwhelmed with emotions by this beautiful message, and showed off her prized possession on Instagram, thanking Rahul for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Along with the thank you note where she tagged Rahul, Samantha also had a message for her fans, who might be going through similar struggles in life. “To those of you fighting hard battles, this one’s for you as well. Keep fighting… we’ll be stronger than ever… and stronger forever,” she added in the caption.

Myositis is a rare immunological disorder that causes chronic, progressive inflammation of the muscles. This condition is more common in women between the ages of 30 and 60. Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with the same on October 29 this year.

She is slated to appear next in the mythological drama Shakuntalam, as well as in the film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

