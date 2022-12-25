Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Perfect Christmas Gift Amid Myositis Battle, Dedicates It To Fellow Fighters

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a tough year. Not only was she in the news for her separation from Naga Chaitanya but she was also diagnosed with the rare autoimmune condition called Myositis. However, her Moscowin Kaveri director, Rahul Ravindran surprised her on Christmas with a personalised gift along. The gift, a plaque, featured an empowering message for her, calling her the Woman of Steel.

“Woman of Steel…The tunnel is dark and there’s no end in sight. It was promised, but there’s no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You’re made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don’t, only fighters like you win the fight…Because what doesn’t defeat you…makes you stronger than ever…And stronger forever," the message read.

Samantha shared the picture of the special gift on Instagram and wrote, “Thankyou To those of you fighting hard battles, this one’s for you as well. Keep fighting… we’ll be stronger than ever… and stronger forever soon.

Fans joined Rahul Ravindran to cheer Samantha on. Several fans took to the comments section and encouraged Samantha to return stronger and better. “SAM will be back," a comment read. “More power to you sam♥️ come back stronger better than ever" added another. “Woman of steel❤️‍ Your comeback is going to be stronger than ever

Sending you lots of love," added another.

On the work front, Samantha has a few projects in the pipeline but she is focused on getting better. Her team recently revealed that due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, the actress might be able to resume shooting for her Bollywood projects only by May 2023. Even though she will shoot for her upcoming romantic drama, Kushi in January, she will only resume other Hindi films either in April or May.

