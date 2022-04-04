Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets ‘Supermodel Feels’ from THIS Pooch; Varun Dhawan Terms the Pet A ‘Stunner’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently completed the shooting for her upcoming film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The Family Man 2 actress is an avid social media user and often treats her fans to intriguing glimpses from her personal and professional life. Maintaining the trajectory, Samantha took to Instagram on Monday and treated her fans to pictures of a pet dog that gave her “Supermodel feels.”

In the pictures, we see a cute dog whose pictures have been clicked from different angles. The pet looks calm and composed as he models for the picture. Taking to the captions, Samantha wrote, “Supermodel feels 🔥🔥🔥 #chippiparai #whatabeauty😍😍.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they loved the pictures. More than 3.6 million fans liked the post within an hour of being shared online.

While fans couldn’t stop adoring the sweet bundle of joy, Samantha’s Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan too reacted to the post, calling the pup a “Stunner.”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have joined hands for Russo Brothers’ Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK. This marks Varun’s and Samantha’s first collaboration with each other.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has shared a picture of her pooch. The actress often treats her fans to cute snaps with her pet dogs Hash and Shasha. Last month, Samantha took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself resting on a couch and cuddling her pooches. She also shared individual pictures of the pets.

Besides getting some love from her pooches, Samantha was also seen enjoying a healthy meal. She shared a picture of her perfectly plated lunch, featuring fried vegetables, a portion of rice and a few pieces of tofu. Samantha shared the picture with a sticker that read ‘Holy tofu.’

Speaking about the professional front, Apart from Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a series of projects lined up on the work front. She will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda, and Shakuntalam.

