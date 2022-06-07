Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Masterclass On Airport Styling With Her Latest Casual Look; See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most stylish stars today. The actress doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her style, be it during her trips to the mountains or making her way to the sets for shoot. On Tuesday evening, she showed fans how to ace the airport-style game as well.

The Family Man 2 actress was seen in Mumbai, heading to board her flight. For her journey, Samantha picked a pair of casual striped pants with a nude tank top and completed her outfit with a jacket. She rolled up the sleeves to give it a more casual look and carried a bright orange bag on her shoulder. She sported a pair of sunglasses to complete her OOTD.

Earlier this week, Samantha sparked rumours that she could be working with Ranveer Singh. The actress, on Sunday, shared a picture with Ranveer. While the actors seemed to be posing for the cameras, we noticed that Samantha was in a costume, teasing the possibility that they shot for a project together.

While fans wait for the actress to spill more details, Samantha also made headlines for a gorgeous picture she shared on Instagram on Monday. In the post, Samantha looks breathtaking in a Burberry bikini set, which she paired with pants from the shelves of the British fashion house. She opted for a nude look to go with the attire. Minutes after Samantha posted the photo, the comments section was filled with many reactions.

Anushka Sharma commented, “Hottie”, with a few fire icons. Lakshmi Manchu, who is a great friend of Samantha, wrote, “Someone get fire extinguisher!! Uffff.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.