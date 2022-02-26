Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Out ‘Prayer of Peace’ For Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Tensions are escalating between Russia and Ukraine with each passing day. Ukraine is trying hard to protect itself from the military invasion of Russia. Despite the bilateral talks and several countries’ interventions, Russia went ahead with its special military operations in Ukraine. The world is praying for the safety and health of the people of Ukraine. Indian celebrities are extending their support to Ukraine on social media. From Swara Bhasker to Arshad Warsi, and Abhijeet Kelkar to Rasika Sunil, several prominent faces are praying for peace in Ukraine.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to her Instagram Stories to share a “prayer of peace" for Ukraine.

The post shared by Samantha read, “If you are reading this, give out a prayer of peace in the world. That peace fills all hearts. And all homes. And all lands. Everyone deserves to live in peace and Happiness."

Samantha’s post, which has now expired, was originally shared by singer Chinmayi Sripada who is actively involved in raising her voice for the people of Ukraine. She has also shared the helpline numbers for stranded South Indian citizens in Ukraine.

Not just Samantha, South actress Kajal Aggarwal also threw light on the matter by sharing a heart-breaking video from Ukraine. In the video, people can be seen hiding under the subway stations to save themselves from the attacks of the Russian military.

Earlier, Sonu Sood urged the Indian government to make arrangements for Indian citizens who are stuck in Ukraine. Through his Twitter account, the actor expressed his concern and worries on the matter on Thursday, soon after Russian President Vladamir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine.

There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022

In the post, he talked about around 18,000 Indian students and families who are stuck in Ukraine and sent prayers for their safety.

