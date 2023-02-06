Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently posted a workout video from her gym and it comes as a joyous moment for her fans. This is quite inspiring for her fans as the actress in October 2022 had shared that she was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition called myositis. In myositis, the immune system of the body attacks the muscles resulting in inflammation, weakness and pain.

She earlier opened up about dealing with the situation and being vulnerable. Samantha’s motivational posts about persevering despite setbacks and challenges are always well-received by her fans. Her recent photos, in which she performs difficult pull-ups and stretches at the gym, are currently trending on the internet. Celebrities and fans praised the actress for her dedication and determination to live a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, her gym trainer reposted a picture shared by Samantha and wrote, “Flex like you do!”

Samantha had earlier praised her trainer Junaid Shaikh and had also penned down a heartwarming note for him. She wrote, “Junaid has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But, today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who have seen it all, my lowest of lows, through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies, through it all. You didn’t let me give up and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thank you.”

Samantha has been giving us some major transformation goals. Recently, she had shared another video on Instagram with the caption, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings. Thank you for the inspiration, you’ve gotten me through some tough days. Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think, Junaid Shaikh.”

On the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shakuntalam, which will be released worldwide on February 17, 2023. She will also appear in the Indian version of the Russo Brothers’ spy series Citadel, which will be available on Amazon Prime soon.

