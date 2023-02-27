Priyanka Chopra dropped in a bundle of pictures from her upcoming web series, The Citadel, revealing her look. The actress also gave a glimpse of co-star Richard Madden with the photos. She captioned the photos, “First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair #CitadelOnPrime.” Helmed by Russo Brothers, the show stars Priyanka Chopra as a spy named Nadia Singh.

In the photos, Priyanka looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red gown. She also holds a pistol aiming towards someone. The photos have surely increased the anticipation about the series. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

The photos got Priyanka’s colleagues in India excited. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a part of the Indian version of the show, took to the comments section and wrote, “Yassss.” Priyanka’s The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Awesomeeeeee”. Dia Mirza wrote, “Mamma mia 🔥”. Fans and well wishers also dropped in heartfelt comments for her look.

Take a look:

The Indian version of the show is being helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame and stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role apart from Samantha. The makers had described Citadel as a ‘multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico.’

Earlier, in an interview with a Hollywood portal, while promoting her film The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka had opened up about Citadel. The actor had said, “There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment."

She also added that shooting for the series took a toll on her physical health and said, “But because this was a limited series it was really great. We shot it for over a year. It was really physically very, very intense for my character and I’m sure a bunch of the cast as well. It was a lot of work, but I am so excited to share it with the world because I just saw a bunch of it recently and I think it’s very special. We’ve worked really hard on it, and you’ll see that."

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News here