Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has a Perfect Answer To Trolls, PM Modi Appreciates The Kashmir Files Makers

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal became proud parents to a baby girl on Saturday morning. Pooja’s brother confirmed the news to TOI and mentioned that the actress is currently in the hospital. “We are in Nagpur right now, and we are extremely thrilled with this new addition to our family. Everyone in our family is in celebratory mode. Baby’s father and dadi (grandmother) are by Pooja’s side in the hospital. We too can’t wait to see the baby and shall visit her soon," he said. Later, Pooja’s husband Sandeep also revealed that the name for their little princess has not been decided so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the filmmakers of The Kashmir Files - Vivek Agnihotri and Abhishek Agarwal to bless them for daring to make a film that depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency. During the visit, Vivek and Abhishek were accompanied by actor Pallavi Josh as well. The Kashmir Files was released on March 11.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently targetted for wearing a plunging emerald green and black floor-length gown. Days after, the actress took to social media and mentioned that it’s high time that women should not be judged for their outfits. She further added that commenting on somebody’s clothes is the easiest thing to do and wrote, “The time spent on trolling actresses should be spent on improving themselves."

The Faridabad police has busted a gang of highly-sophisticated cybercriminals involved in duping an export-import firm of the father-in-law of film actor Sonam Kapoor here of over Rs 27 crore. Police on Friday said the tricksters had been duping Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja’s Faridabad-based firm, Shahi Export Factory, by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licences, meant for his firm, on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate and encashing them.

Vijay’s forthcoming flick, Thalapathy 66, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. While fans are anxiously awaiting updates on the film, recent reports claim that Rashmika Mandanna will feature in the movie too. However, there is no official confirmation so far. Previously, the producers also considered Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani for the film.

