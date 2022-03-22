Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has the Cutest Workout Partner to Give Her Company, Watch Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for giving out fitness goals on a daily basis through her workout videos. Most of the time, her trainer Junaid features in her gym videos, however, this time, she had another visitor. In a video that she shared on her Instagram Story section, Samantha can be seen acing jumping exercises. Her training session is interrupted by her pet dog Sasha, however, Junaid carries the dog while instructing Samantha so that it can’t disturb the actress. Captioning the video, Samantha wrote, “Just @Junaid.shaikh88 casually carrying around a 50-pound Bully. #saashababy not really!!."

Take a look:

Samantha’s pet dogs Hash and Sasha often feature on her Instagram handle.

The actress was currently vacationing in Dehradun. She shared several videos and photos from her trip. Her latest Instagram update is a photo of her hugging a tree and flaunting her evergreen smile. She is dressed in all white-outfit while posing for the camera. She captioned the photo as, “Free hugs :)"

Samantha and her friends’ social media updates revealed that they were staying in Vana, which is described as a wellness retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on their website.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is training hard for her upcoming film Yashoda. She will be performing high octane stunts for which she is being trained by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben. She had previously worked with him for the web series The Family Man 2.

The actress also completed 12 years in the film industry. She took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards fans. She has several projects in her kitty apart from Yashoda. She has been paired together for the first time with Varun Dhawan for Citadel. Apart from that, she completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam.

She will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

