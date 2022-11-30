Samantha Ruth Prabhu Headed To South Korea For Advance Myositis Treatment? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is allegedly leaving for South Korea to seek advanced treatment for Myositis, a new report has claimed. The actress opened up about her Myositis diagnosis in October, revealing that she has been under treatment for a while but her recovery has been slower than she had originally anticipated. While it was previously rumoured that Samantha is seeking Ayurveda treatment for her health, it has now been claimed that she is turning towards South Korea for treatment.

A report by India Glitz claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will fly down to South Korea and stay in the country for a few months for advanced treatment. The report added that Samantha hopes to become fully fit during her stay in South Korea and intends on returning on the sets of Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, soon. Samantha and her team is yet to address these claims.

Myositis is an autoimmune disease wherein the immune system attacks the muscles. The disease could be caused by one or more multiple conditions that lead to inflammation in the muscles. While fans were concerned for Samantha’s health, the Yashoda actress assured that she is ‘not dying.’

In an interview earlier this month, Samantha confessed that even getting up from her bed was difficult for her on some days while on some days, she is ready for a fight. She then addressed the reports claiming it was a life-threatening condition and issued a clarification.

“I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don’t. It’s an autoimmune condition. It’s draining and tiring. I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight," she said.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. The actress has Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and the Indian version of Citadel in the pipeline.

