Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hikes Her Fee Again; All You Need to Know
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hikes Her Fee Again; All You Need to Know

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 15:13 IST

Hyderabad, India

Yashoda’s teaser, which was released some time ago, became the talk of the town.

In addition to Yashoda, Samantha has also essayed the titular role in the film Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of exceptional. The charismatic actress has received adulation from fans with her exemplary performances in projects like The Family Man, Jaanu etc. She currently has some much-anticipated projects, including Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Kushi, Arrangements of Love and an untitled film, in her kitty.

Keeping in mind these positive developments, Samantha has also increased her fee. According to reports, Samantha will now charge a hefty fee of somewhere between Rs 3-8 crore. Previously, she was charging between Rs 3-5 crore per film.

In addition to Yashoda, Samantha has also essayed the titular role in the film Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar. The story revolves around the love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant (Dev Mohan).

It is based on the famous Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam penned by Kalidasa. Viewers are eager to watch this film. The excitement went a notch higher with makers roping in Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha for portraying Prince Bharata’s role. Prince Bharata was the son of Shakuntala and Dushyant.

first published:October 25, 2022, 15:13 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 15:13 IST