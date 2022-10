Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hikes Her Fee Again; All You Need to Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of exceptional. The charismatic actress has received adulation from fans with her exemplary performances in projects like The Family Man, Jaanu etc. She currently has some much-anticipated projects, including Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Kushi, Arrangements of Love and an untitled film, in her kitty.

Keeping in mind these positive developments, Samantha has also increased her fee. According to reports, Samantha will now charge a hefty fee of somewhere between Rs 3-8 crore. Previously, she was charging between Rs 3-5 crore per film.

Top showsha video