Samantha Ruth Prabhu In 'Advance Talks' To Pair With Vicky Kaushal For Aditya Dhar's Next: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a success spree and looks like several filmmakers are planning to get her on board. If recent reports are to be believed, the actress is in talks for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project The Immortal Ashwatthama which will also star Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Aditya Dhar has already started working on the script and is in ‘advanced talks’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the female lead in the film. “Aditya has been working on to fine-tune the script of The Immortal Ashwatthama for a while now and is all gearing up to take it on floors in 2023. The casting is underway, and the filmmaker has finally aligned his vision with the financials that his studio partner has approved,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The source further added that if things go well, Samantha will be paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in the movie. “Vicky is presently in the prep mode for Sam Manekshaw biopic. His next 6 to 8 months will be invested in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic, post which he is expected to do a quickie and then move on to The Immortal Ashwatthama, if all the financials and logistic fall in place,” the source shared. Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama is likely to go on floors next year.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, it was reported that Samantha has signed her debut Hindi movie with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reportedly, the film will be ‘unique and intriguing’ with a dose of ‘humour and suspense’. However, there is no official announcement about this so far. Besides this, Taapsee Pannu also confirmed in a recent interview that Samantha will headline a Bollywood movie that will be produced by her. Apart from these, Samantha is currently working on her next project titled ‘Kushi’. It is a romantic drama that also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

