Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Awe Of Rihanna's Bold Maternity Photo Shoot For Vogue: 'Legendary'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praise for Rihanna’s latest photoshoot for Vogue. The international singer, who is expecting her first baby, features on the cover of the May edition of the magazine. As part of the cover interview, Rihanna slipped into numerous bold outfits and even posed in a bathtub for the cameras. Rihanna was seen posing like a goddess, wearing some unconventional outfits for the shoot. It comes as no surprise that the pictures have gone viral.

The Majili actress was also spellbound by the pictures. She shared a post featuring the behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, shared by Vogue on Instagram, and praised the pictures. “Legendary," Samantha wrote, adding a series of fire emojis.

In the international interview, Rihanna opened up about several subjects. She revealed that the pregnancy was not planned but she wasn’t planning against it either. She also revealed that she’s been craving desserts and tangerines and sprinkles them with salt.

Meanwhile, Samantha was previously seen praising Kajal Aggarwal’s maternity photoshoot pictures as well. Last week, Kajal shared a bunch of pictures in which she was seen wearing a beautiful, frilled gown while flaunting her baby bump. Kajal shared the post and opened up about embracing motherhood.

“Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!" Kajal had written.

Samantha shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Gorgeous mommy to be". On the work front, Samantha has a series of movies in the making. She will be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi next. She also has Yashoda and Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.

