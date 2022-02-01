Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Splits As Comedian Abishek Kumar Pokes Fun At Pushpa Item Song Going Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cracked up after she watched a video poking fun at the popularity of Oo Antava. The Telugu item song, which appeared in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s hit film Pushpa, featured Samantha in the lead. The song has become a rage on social media with people dancing, singing and making reels on it. While Samantha has been sharing the best ones on her Instagram Stories, she also shared the funny reel showing comedians Abishek Kumar and Nirmal Pillai.

In the video, Abhishek cannot get enough of the song but Nirmal has had enough. Fed up, he shouts at Abhishek to stop singing the track for he is hearing the song everywhere, on reels, on videos, even little children are dancing to it. Abhishek calms him down and stops singing. A few hours later, the song catches on to Nirmal who finds himself singing it when he’s ‘batheng’.

Samantha shared the video and wrote, “ROFL" along with a laughing emoji. She also tagged the comedians in it. Fans too were in splits. “I paused Oo antava to watch this reel!" an Instagram user commented. “Had to sing own lyrics for this tune few days to remove it from the loop!" added another.

Oo Antava marked Samantha’s first item number. Recently, choreographer Ganesh Acharya revealed that Samantha was extremely nervous before filming the song. “Samantha was very nervous because the song was planned all of a sudden. She didn’t know that I was going to choreograph. I guess someone else was going to choreograph the song but then Allu Arjun called me to choreograph it. I briefed them on how I wanted to do the song and how we will do the sensual moves. They rehearsed it for two days and did justice to the song," he told Etimes.

