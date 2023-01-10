Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Tears at Shaakuntalam Trailer Launch, Says 'No Matter How Many Struggles...'

After a major breakthrough with Telugu action-thriller Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is at the cusp of headlining mythological drama film Shaakuntalam, a directorial and creation of acclaimed Telugu film-maker Gunasekhar. The film, which is slated to release next month, will feature Samantha as Shakuntala, wife of Dushyanta and the mother of Emperor Bharata. As the trailer of the same was released recently, Samantha got emotional at the launch event and her clip was shared by fans who showed their support to the talented actress.

Sporting a white saree and matching blouse, the clip captured U Turn actress breaking down as soon as the director of the film Gunasekhar started speaking. Wiping her tears and trying to hold back from crying even more, Samantha even went on to give an emotional speech in which she highlighted how her struggles would never impact her admiration towards cinema. She said, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam."

She also added, “In Indian literature history, the story of Shakuntala is one of the most memorable ones. I feel so lucky that Gunasekhar sir chose me for this character. It is truly my privilege.”

Meanwhile, Samantha recently opened up about the biggest challenge she faced during Shaakuntalam. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo that looked from her training session for Shaakuntalam. In the click, Samantha was seen flaunting her curves. Along with the picture, she also shared a video of her pet dog Sasha lying on a couch. In the caption of her post, Samantha talked about how ‘maintaining grace and posture’ was the toughest part of Shaakuntalam and joked about how grace is not either hers or her pet’s thing.

The film is helmed by director Gunasekhar and is set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), displaying the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty. Besides Samantha and Dev Mohan, the film also stars Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Shaakuntalam is slated to release on February 17.

