Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her upcoming action web series Citadel. The actress, along with Varun Dhawan, are headlining the Indian version of the series. She recently shared a BTS photo from the sets giving a glimpse of her wounded hands.

Samantha shared the photo of her wounded hands on her Instagram Story. Blood stains and injury marks can be seen on her fingers. Reportedly, Samantha would be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the web series. The makers have even roped in a Hollywood action-director for the martial arts training.

Samantha had earlier taken to her Instagram story and shared a video of her practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. The Indian version of the show is being helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame. The makers had described Citadel as a ‘multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico.’

Recently, Priyanka Chopra, who is headlining the international version of the series, revealed her first look from the sets. The American version is being helmed by The Russo Brothers of Avengers Fame. She captioned the photos, “First look at @citadelonprime." Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a part of the Indian version of the show, took to the comments section and wrote, “Yassss."

The photos have surely increased the anticipation about the series. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video from April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The makers had described Citadel as a “multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico.” Amazon had called the US version the “mothership” of the project.

Meanwhile, apart from Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awaiting for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. She also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

