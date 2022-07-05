Samantha's Instagram Hacked? Strange Post Raises Concerns, Her Manager Issues Statement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Instagram activity grabbed eyeballs on Monday night. The actress’s social media account, which usually features pictures and videos of her work and personal life, featured a post that did not seem to be posted by her. Fans were quick to notice and soon enough, a few also shared a screenshot of the post and asked if her account was hacked.

Fortunately, Samantha’s digital manager Seshanka Binesh dived into the damage control mode and clarified that there was a ‘technical glitch’ that led to the cross-posting on her account. “Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha’s account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion cased on the same,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Samantha had briefly shared the story on her Instagram account as well.

Meanwhile, Samantha is celebrating three years of Oh! Baby. The film starred Samantha, Lakshmi and Naga Shaurya. Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, the film opened to impressive reviews and box office collections. On Tuesday, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared the poster of the film along with the sticker, “absolute favourite.”

Meanwhile, Samantha has a stellar lineup of films. The actress is currently working on her next project titled ‘Kushi’. It is a romantic drama that also stars Vijay Deverakonda. It will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides this, Samantha will also be sharing the screen with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan for Yashoda. The film is scheduled to release on August 12 this year.

She also has Shakuntalam and her Hollywood debut film Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John, in the pipeline. Samantha is also making her Koffee With Karan debut with the seventh season scheduled to premiere this week.

