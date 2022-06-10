Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a Sight to Behold in Black Brassiere, Check Out Her Latest Instagram Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fashion sense and style statement is something to look out for. Besides proving her acting prowess, Samantha also shells out beauty goals with her gorgeous Instagram posts and photo shoots. The actress also constantly encourages her fans and followers with her regular workout videos. Recently, Samantha took to Instagram to share a photo in what seems to be a black brassiere. In the photo, she has kept her hair open and has gone with a light yet bright makeup.

She dropped a black heart emoji with the post. Take a look at it:

A couple of days back, the actress again made headlines for her impeccable fashion sense. The Family Man 2 actress was seen in Mumbai, heading to board her flight. For her journey, Samantha picked a pair of casual striped pants with a nude tank top and completed her outfit with a jacket. She rolled up the sleeves to give it a more casual look and carried a bright orange bag on her shoulder. She sported a pair of sunglasses to complete her OOTD.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in the pipeline. Earlier this week, Samantha sparked rumours that she could be working with Ranveer Singh.

The actress shared a picture with the Gully Boy actor, which gave rise to the rumours. While the actors seemed to be posing for the cameras, we noticed that Samantha was in a costume, teasing the possibility that they shot for a project together.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.