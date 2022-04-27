Samantha Is All Heart for Her 'Cutie' Hairdresser Loic Chapoix: 'What Would I Do Without You'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently in Kashmir, has penned a sweet note for her hairdresser Loic Chapoix as he bought a new space for himself. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha congratulated Loic on the feat.

Sharing an adorable selfie with Loic on her Instagram account, Samantha wrote, “I hate to admit it but what would I do without you. Cutie. Congratulations on your new space. Love it.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday jetted off to Kashmir for the shooting of Shiva Nirvana’s VD11. She wore a grey outfit and paired it with a black denim jacket. Samantha also wore black goggles and was seen following coronavirus protocols as she wore a face mask. Earlier on Monday, Samantha’s co-star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the Hyderabad airport too. He was seen flaunting his casual comfort look in joggers and a printed t-shirt. The actor also wore a cap and black goggles.

VD11 was launched just a few days ago in Hyderabad. Back then, the makers dropped pictures of the movie’s launch and announced that the film will go on the floor this month. In the pictures, Vijay was seen holding a clapboard in his hand. “#VD11 Launched Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month! #VD11Launch,” the caption read.

On the other hand, Samantha’s ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which has a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, is all set to release on April 28. And the film has now been cleared for release with a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film, which marks the second time collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, following the release of hit Tamil film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, is said to be a fun romantic triangle between the three leads. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.