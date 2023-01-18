Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an Epitome of Grace in Shaakuntalam's New Song Mallika Mallika, Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped the first track from the epic mythology film titled Mallika Mallika. The melodious song crooned by Ramya Behara shows the actress’ various avatars from the film. The music is directed by Mani Sharma and the lyrics are penned by Chaitanya Prasad. Sharing a still from the song, where the actress can be seen dressed in a white outfit, she wrote, “#Mallika for you "

Take a look:

Besdies Samantha, Shaakuntalam also stars Dev Mohan, Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others.

Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun took to social media to share a photo of her daughter dubbing for the film. Little Arha also impressed everyone after the trailer of Shaakuntalam was released. The film is helmed by director Gunasekhar.

Based on Kalidasa’s internationally acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha in the titular character and actor Dev Mohan as King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The trailer, which was released a couple of days ago, gave a glimpse of the epic love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant and how the latter forgets the former after marrying her. The film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Besides Shakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

