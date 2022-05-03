Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'Destiny's Child' in Hot Pink Plunging Top, See Gorgeous Pic

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an avid social media user who keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal life updates. On Tuesday, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress took to her verified Instagram handle to drop a gorgeous photo of her, killing it in a sizzling hot-pink coloured top. In the photo, she is wearing a top with a plunging neckline and has completely nailed the looks. She has kept her hair open and used minimum accessories.

Sharing the photo, The Family Man 2 actress wrote, “Destiny’s child ."

Take a look:

A couple of days back, the actress dropped another beautiful photo with flowers in her hand and talked about being older and wiser. The actress, who is currently in Kashmir for the shoot of her next movie, wrote, “Older and wiser ." Samantha recently celebrated her birthday and received a surprise part from her co-actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD11, is a romance helmed by Shiva Nirvana. It will be their second film together after Mahanati. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili. In addition to this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Shakuntalam and Yashoda. Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, will be seen in Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently seen in the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. The film opened with a bang in theatres. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Khatija impressed with her acting chops and her girl-next-door image. The actress got extra attention among the fans as she overshadowed Nayanthara throughout the film. This also marked her first film release after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

