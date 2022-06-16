Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Embarrassed As Sadhguru Teases Her For Being Late To Save Soil Hyderabad Event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned interviewer for Sadhguru during the recent Save Soil in Hyderabad. The spiritual guru was in Hyderabad as part of his Save Soil Movement. Thousands of people gathered for the event and Samantha too was seen on stage, asking him questions about his bike-centric movement. However, before she could start posing her questions, Sadhguru was seen teasing her.

The spiritual leader seemed to be hinting that Samantha reached the venue a little late than scheduled. Teasing her, he said, “Samantha couldn’t come on time because as she was coming, somebody informed her I am wearing a yellow kurta so she had to go back, change and come.” Samantha was visibly embarrassed and couldn’t help but laugh.

During the interview, Samantha and Sadhguru spoke about the concept of ego, karma, his journey through the Save Soil movement, and more. A number of attendees in the room were also given a chance to ask a few questions.

Watch Samantha interviewing Sadhguru here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often shares posts featuring Sadhguru. She also shares motivational quotes as well. In January 2021, Samantha also visited the Isha Foundation and met him. She shared a picture with him and wrote, “The guru will appear when the disciple is ready @sadhguru 🙏@isha.foundation.” She also attended the Maha Shivratri gathering last year that took place at Isha Foundation.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha was filming for Kushi with Vijay Sethupathi in Kashmir a few weeks ago. She also has Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and reportedly the Indian adaptation of Citadel. She also has the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love. She also has teased a project with Ranveer Singh.

She has also hinted at a likely appearance on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress is yet to confirm but one of her recent pictures hinted that she shot for Karan Johar’s talk show.

