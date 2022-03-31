Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Hotness Overloaded As She Flaunts Her Beach Wear In Latest Pic | Check Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress fans with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Each time the actress posts pictures or videos on social media, she leaves fans completely stunned. Once again, Samantha is setting fire on social media with her latest photoshoot.

On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her official Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she can be seen posing in printed beachwear. The actress accessorised her look with a wristwatch, earrings, and a simple pendant. She kept her make-up minimal and her expressions subtle. In the caption of her post, Samantha reveals that her make-up has been done by celebrity make-up artist Avni Rambhia, whereas her outfit is by designer Rahul Mishra. Needless to say, her jaw-dropping pictures are the hottest on the internet today.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest picture here:

The comment section of Samantha’s post is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. “You are looking fire," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Oh! You are a hottie!" Gorgeous, hottest, stunning are some of the other adjectives fans are using for their favourite actor.

Earlier today, Samantha announced that she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming Tamil rom-com titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Family Man 2 actress dropped a series of pictures with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara from the sets of the film. “And it’s a wrap 💕 #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal Can’t wait for you’ll to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more!! APRIL 28th it is 💕💕💕," she wrote.

On the work front, Samantha has several other projects lined up as well. Besides Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she will also feature in the titular role in Gunasekhar’s film Shaakuntalam. The film is based on Kalidasa’s play Shakuntala and also stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in key roles. Apart from this, the actress has also been roped in for Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Philip John’s film Arrangements of Love in her pipeline.

