Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Killing It with Her Eyes, Fan Says ‘Red Wine Will Get Intoxicated’; See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy with the shoot of Kushi in Kashmir. The actress has been dropping beautiful pictures from the valley, giving us a glimpse of what her day after work is like. Now, the actress has posted a close-up picture of her eyes, and we are bewitched.

The actress took to her Instagram profile to share a picture wearing a scarf, with her face covered. She is doing all the talking with her eyes, and we must admit that Samantha looks beautiful. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “Half the story.” Check out the post here:

Fans just loved the picture. One user commented, “After seeing your eye, red wine 🍷 will get intoxicated.” Another wrote, “Where is the other half, Sam?”. Another comment read, “Killing eyes…. ❤️” Fire emojis were also seen in plenty on her comment section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. The duo gave a glimpse of the film on Samantha’s birthday. Majority of the portions for the film will be shot in Kashmir, where they are currently stationed. Previously, the actress had shared a couple of stunning pictures from the valley on her Instagram wall. She posted a collection of photos of the local life as well as the majestic Himalayas. The collection of aesthetic photos was captioned, “Kashmir…I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you”.

Khushi is slated to hit the silver screens around the world on 23 December this year in all four South Indian languages- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. Kushi marks the reunion of Samantha and Vijay who previously came together in the National Award-winning biopic Mahanati. The film will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya will also be appearing in prominent roles.

On the work front, Samantha also has Gunasekhar’s mythological movie, Shaakuntalam, and new age thriller Yashoda marked on her calendar. In addition to the bevvy of movies, she also has Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

